‘Largest Disruption of Education Ever’: U.N. Says Coronavirus Keeps 1 Billion Out of School

The United Nations said this week that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had triggered the “largest disruption of education ever,” as school closures in more than 160 nations in mid-July are “affecting over 1 billion students.”

“At least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education in their critical pre-school year, “U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared in written remarks prepared for a video briefing on Tuesday.

Echoing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Guterres called for the safe reopening of schools, including in-person learning “once local transmission of COVID-19 is under control.”

As a result of the Chinese coronavirus’s impact on education, “We face a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities,” he said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --