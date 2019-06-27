Lara Trump: Nasty spitting attack on Eric would never happen to Chelsea Clinton, Obama daughters

The reported incident involving a Chicago waitress spitting in Eric Trump’s face likely wouldn’t happen to previous presidents’ children such as Chelsea Clinton, according to Lara Trump.

Trump told Martha MacCallum Wednesday on “The Story” that the encounter with her husband represented the “new normal” among some Democrats.

“I can’t imagine this ever happening to Chelsea Clinton – to Sasha and Malia Obama,” she said.

“This is disgusting. There is no reason you should ever spit in anyone’s face.

ERIC TRUMP SAYS CHICAGO RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE SPIT ON HIM: REPORTVideo

"This is the new normal for the left and it's acceptable, for some reason, whenever you are fighting on the side of the Democrats to do things like this."


