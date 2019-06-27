WATCH: Barr Brings Down the House After Breaking out Bagpipes for Surprise Performance with NYPD Bagpipe Band

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, displaying a little-known talent, played “Scotland the Brave” on his bagpipes on Wednesday, joining in with the New York City Police Department’s famed Pipes and Drums of the Emerald Society.

The performance by the band, set up by U.S. attorneys in Maryland and Virginia as a surprise for Barr, occurred at a Justice Department conference in Washington.

Attorney General Barr speaks to gathering of U.S. attorneys at the @TheJusticeDept.



When the @NYPDnews Bagpipe Band is playing, you can see Barr sneak off stage.



He walks back on stage from behind the curtains with big surprise for audience: pic.twitter.com/z5bxwcss7L — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 26, 2019

Barr, named attorney general by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in February, is a competitive bagpiper.

Barr said afterward that when he learned of the pipe band’s appearance, despite the attorneys’ efforts to keep it under wraps, he decided to do them one better and join in. – READ MORE