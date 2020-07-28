LAPD memorial to fallen officers is defaced with crude messages

A vandal was caught on video defacing a memorial to honor fallen Los Angeles police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department retweeted footage of a large gathering in front of the LAPD downtown headquarters Saturday afternoon.

The officers memorialized in these cases made the ultimate sacrifice for their city. Now we need your help finding those responsible for defacing our tribute to their sacrifice. Anyone with info is urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213-833-3750 or https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y pic.twitter.com/WJ1OEJ6mey — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 27, 2020

As the video pans out, a vandal in a black hooded sweater is seen spray-painting glass cases displaying the badges of officers who have died in the line of duty.

“No class. How is this peaceful?” the police tweet reads.

The department also tweeted photos of “FTP,” an acronym meant to disparage police officers, spray-painted on the building’s wall. – READ MORE

