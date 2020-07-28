LAPD memorial to fallen officers is defaced with crude messages

Share:

vandal was caught on video defacing a memorial to honor fallen Los Angeles police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department retweeted footage of a large gathering in front of the LAPD downtown headquarters Saturday afternoon.

As the video pans out, a vandal in a black hooded sweater is seen spray-painting glass cases displaying the badges of officers who have died in the line of duty.

“No class. How is this peaceful?” the police tweet reads.

The department also tweeted photos of “FTP,” an acronym meant to disparage police officers, spray-painted on the building’s wall. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.