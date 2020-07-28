Democrat Maxine Waters: Trump Deploying Feds Might Be ‘Trial Run’ For Starting Civil War If He Loses (VIDEO)

.@RepMaxineWaters on DHS sending agents to Portland as riots continue: “As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run by the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected.” pic.twitter.com/54a2DHDx7l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 22, 2020

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) promoted a conspiracy theory on Wednesday evening during an MSNBC interview, suggesting without evidence that President Donald Trump was deploying federal officers to cities across the U.S. as a “trial run” for deploying “his military” against Americans if he does not win re-election in November.

Waters, who has promoted partisan conspiracy theories involving Trump in the past, responded to the Department of Homeland Security’s deployment of federal agents to Portland by claiming “this is what you see in countries where you have dictators, in Third World countries with dictators, who have paramilitary that they can call up against the people any time they want.” – READ MORE

