Lanny Davis Book Blaming Comey for Clinton’s Loss Sells 690 Hardcover Copies in First Week

Washington, D.C. lawyer and lobbyist Lanny Davis’ new book, which argues that then-FBI Director James Comey cost Hillary Clinton the presidency, sold only 690 hard copies in its first week and 701 to date, according to Nielsen BookScan.

The amount does not include any copies that may have been sold electronically. In comparison, Michael Wolff’s explosive bestseller Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House, sold more than 32,000 hard copies the same week.

Davis, who served as special counsel to President Bill Clinton, argues in The Unmaking of the President 2016 that Comey’s Oct. 28, 2016 letter announcing newly discovered emails related to Hillary Clinton’s private server was determinative in her defeat. – READ MORE

