Order by New Judge in Flynn Case Raises Possibility Guilty Plea Could Be Thrown Out

Orders given by the newly assigned judge in former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s criminal case have raised the possibility that the retired general’s guilty plea in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation may get thrown out.

In November, Flynn plead guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about contacts he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition in December 2016

Observers, including President Donald Trump, noted there was nothing inappropriate about the incoming national security adviser talking to representatives from foreign governments. The conversations had nothing to do colluding with the Russians during the presidential campaign, which was supposedly the focus of Mueller’s investigation.

The Washington Examiner‘s Byron York pointed out an unusual sequence of events in Flynn’s case following his guilty plea last month that has not received widespread media coverage.

Just days after accepting the plea, Judge Rudolph Contreras recused himself from the case, which is being heard before U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. – READ MORE

