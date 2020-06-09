LA Mayor Garcetti Calls His Cops ‘Killers.’ The ‘Killers’ Just Sent a Reply to the ‘Unstable’ Mayor

But, the most disturbing, obsequious, disgusting move is the one Los Angeles Mao-yor Eric Garcetti pulled in front of black leaders Thursday at the First AME Church.
Garcetti discussed his “defunding the police” plan of reducing the police funding by $150 million and moving another $100 million from other city budgetary priorities to hand over to the mobs for special placative programs.
Toward the end of a short speech, Garcetti outlined eight ways LA has already changed up the way cops operate. He lobbed bombs against President Trump, calling him a “political pyromaniac.”
I’ve gotten calls from all over the country from mayors who say I’m so excited to others saying what the hell did you do, now I’ve gotta shift money. That’s exactly the point. It starts someplace and we say we are going to be who we want to be or we are going to continue to be the killers that we are.
The LA police union had a different reaction. They called Garcetti “unstable.”
The director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, Jamie McBride, responded to Garcetti in a press conference live-streamed on Facebook under the headline, “LAPPL Requests Crisis Intervention Team to be Dispatched to Help Eric Garcetti.”
And McBride challenged Garcetti’s security detail “killers.”
Eric, do you really believe that Los Angeles police officers are killers? The same officers that provide you 24-hour security at your residence 365 days a year? The same officers that gave you political rescue when crime was out of control, when shootings were exploding? The same officers you sent to address your failure to get homelessness under control? I don’t think so, Eric. – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --