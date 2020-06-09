Former NYPD commissioner claims 600 officers considering exit from the force amid George Floyd protests

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik said 600 police officers were considering leaving the force amid protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
Kerik and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on her Fox News show over the weekend to discuss police brutality and racism within police departments.
Kerik noted that hundreds of NYPD officers had been injured during the protests and added nearly double that number were considering leaving the police force.
“You have some in the hospital. But there were over 300, 300 injuries. And the thing that scares me, judge, I’m hearing close to 600 cops have either put in their papers, or they’re talking to the department about resigning or retiring, like this is insane,” he said.
Officers in New York were repeatedly attacked during protests, some of which became riots, including one who was struck by a hit-and-run driver, one who was beaten in the Bronx, and one who was “nearly killed” when a brick was thrown at him. – READ MORE
