L.A. Mayor Scolds ‘Selfish’ Business Owners For Staying Open; Threatens To Criminally Charge Them, Shut Off Water, Power

Left-wing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday that small business owners who do not adhere to his coronavirus mandate and shut down their “nonessential” businesses could be criminally charged and have their water and power shut off.

“If you don’t (shut down), we will shut you down,” the mayor threatened his constituents.

So-called “nonessential businesses,” which include bars, gyms, gun shops, and hair salons, have been forced to shutter under the mayor’s order, indisputably causing direct economic pain for employers and their employees, at no fault of their own.

While employers likely see their own actions as necessary to stay afloat and pay their employees, Garcetti slammed them as “irresponsible and selfish.”

“We’re still getting reports, each day, of nonessential businesses that continue to operate as normal. This behavior is irresponsible and selfish,” said the mayor. “It may serve a few people for a moment, but it will put all of us at risk for a long time.” – READ MORE

