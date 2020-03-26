MSNBC Criticizes U.S. for Failing to Control Virus as Effectively as Iceland, an Island of Just 364,000 (VIDEO)

Iceland was hailed as a leading example for how to control the spread of coronavirus by MSNBC on Tuesday during a segment that criticized the United States for failing to match the efforts of the Nordic island nation.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber hailed Iceland for “taking far bolder action to stay ahead of the so-called curve” than the United States.

“Iceland has been out front, and they’re testing a much larger portion of their population than basically any other country in order to learn about the virus and stay ahead of its spread,” Melber said. – READ MORE

