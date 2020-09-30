Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Threatens Biden With Libel Lawsuit Over ‘White Supremacist’ Accusation

The attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, threatened to sue Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday after Biden released a video suggesting Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist.”

Biden’s video accused President Donald Trump of refusing to condemn white supremacists and included footage of Rittenhouse in Kenosha. There is no public evidence that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.

The left-leaning Anti-Defamation League told CBS News in August that Rittenhouse doesn’t have any visible ties to extremist groups.

“Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse,” Rittenhouse’s attorney, Lin Wood, wrote on Twitter, including a screenshot from Biden’s video.

“I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” Wood added.

“On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel,” Wood added in a subsequent tweet.

The Biden campaign didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.