Biden’s Texas Political Director, Other Democrats Accused In Illegal Ballot Harvesting Scheme

According to a lawsuit filed with the Texas Supreme Court Monday, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s political director in Texas has been accused of ballot harvesting in Harris County. Harris County is Texas’ most populous county; Houston is its and the state’s largest city.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by conservative activist Dr. Steven Hotze and several others, two investigators accuse Dallas Jones and several prominent Democrat officeholders of organizing a ballot harvesting scheme. Jones was named Joe Biden’s political director in Texas in late August with stories appearing in media in September.

The investigators have filed sworn affidavits attesting to evidence, including video, of the ballot harvesting scheme. The affidavits were filed in conjunction with the lawsuit which Dr. Hotze and several Republican officeholders filed contesting Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting in the state.

The allegations of organized ballot harvesting first appeared in National File, but the Texas Tribune also reported them deep in this story about the over-arching lawsuit. Holly Hansen at The Texan is also covering the story. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --