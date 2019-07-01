Kudlow Slams 2020 Dems for Claiming Economy Isn’t Booming: ‘I Don’t Understand What Planet They’re Describing’

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow bashed Democrats who tried to undersell the booming economy during the recent presidential primary debates.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Kudlow told host Chris Wallace he wasn’t sure “what planet” Democrats were getting their talking points from. He highlighted several ways in which the average worker is thriving under the Trump economy.

“I just don’t understand, in general. I’ve seen some of this, I hear some of their policies, I hear some of their narratives. I don’t understand what planet they’re describing. The United States economy is booming. It’s running at roughly 3% average since President Trump took office two and a half years ago. On this business about bad distribution, the blue-collar workers, the nonsupervisory workers have done the best. They’re one running wages at 3.5% — their growth and income and wages is exceeding the growth of their supervisors.”

Kudlow slammed Democrats for trying to use “political spin” on “factual issues.” He also warned that some of the policies proposed by Democrats during the debate — such as Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and repealing the Trump tax cuts — could stunt the current economic success. – READ MORE