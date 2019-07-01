After Surprise Trump-Kim Meeting, US and North Korea to Reopen Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday when he met its leader, Kim Jong Un, in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks.

The meeting, initiated a spur-of-the-moment tweet by Trump that Kim said took him by surprise, once again displayed the rapport between the two. But they are no closer to narrowing the gap between their positions since they walked away from their summit in February in Vietnam.

(…)

Trump and Kim then held a closed-door meeting for nearly an hour.

“We just had a very, very good meeting,” Trump said after the talks. “We’ll see what can happen.”

He said both sides would set up teams to push forward stalled talks aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, adding “speed is not the thing.” – READ MORE