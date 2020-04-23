Kudlow: Businesses shouldn’t be held liable if employees, customers contract coronavirus

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he supports protecting businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits as the Trump administration eyes reopening the economy.

Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said on CNBC Wednesday that companies and small businesses should not have to deal with “trial lawyers putting on false lawsuits.”

The whole point of making employers liable for risking the lives of their staff is to prevent them from exposing their staff to undue risk. Businesses are asking for the right to expose their workers to fatal risks with no consequences. It’s bad economics and bad policy. pic.twitter.com/YX5zGJZ8xX — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 16, 2020

“You’ve got to give the businesses some confidence here that if something happens, and it may not be their fault — the disease is an infectious disease — if something happens, you can’t take them out of business,” Kudlow said.

“You can’t throw big lawsuits at them. And I think liability reforms and safeguards are going to be a very important part of it,” he continued. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --