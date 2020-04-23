’37 Minutes Later’: Inmates Released From Jail Due To Coronavirus Fears Keep Getting Arrested Again

Inmates getting out of jail early due to coronavirus fears keep getting arrested again on new charges after their release.

Left-wing activists and elected officials have pushed for the mass release of inmates to prevent them from contracting coronavirus, which has spread throughout crowded corrections facilities. But the mass releases have been followed by a pattern of inmates getting re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail.

Oakland, California, police officers arrested 32-year-old Rocky Music on Sunday for allegedly carrying out one carjacking and attempting another.

Music’s alleged crime spree came less than an hour after he was released in relation to another alleged car theft, thanks to an emergency court order forbidding so-called low-level offenders from being booked into county jails due to coronavirus fears. It took him just 37 minutes after his release to start committing crimes again, according to local authorities. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --