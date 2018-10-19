Kristen Bell Knocks ‘Snow White’ Because The Prince Kisses Her Without Consent

Speaking with Parents, Bell expressed how she loves reading to her daughters and discussing the stories every time they put the book down. In the case of “Snow White,” Bell used that to teach the girls a lesson about consent and talking to strangers.

Bell explained, “Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.'”

"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?" Bell says she has asked her daughters. "Because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping!"