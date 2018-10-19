    True Pundit

    Leftist To 9/11 Widow: ‘Your Husband Should F–king Rot In The Grave’ (VIDEO)

    A leftist who appeared to be an Antifa protester, verbally accosted a woman during protests over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, telling her that her deceased husband should “rot in the grave.”

    The incident appears to have happened on Saturday after “a conservative group organized a ‘flash march for Law and Order,'” The Washington Post reported.

    “Why are you trying to block me?” the man yells at the woman. “I’m f–king trying to walk here.”

    “Because I obey traffic signals,” the woman responded.- READ MORE

