Leftist To 9/11 Widow: ‘Your Husband Should F–king Rot In The Grave’ (VIDEO)

A leftist who appeared to be an Antifa protester, verbally accosted a woman during protests over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, telling her that her deceased husband should “rot in the grave.”

WATCH THIS ANIMAL: Antifa protester tells 9/11 NYPD widow "YOUR HUSBAND SHOULD FUC*ING ROT IN THE GRAVE"; Occured in downtown Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/5ElvFlNTBU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2018

The incident appears to have happened on Saturday after “a conservative group organized a ‘flash march for Law and Order,'” The Washington Post reported.

“Why are you trying to block me?” the man yells at the woman. “I’m f–king trying to walk here.”

“Because I obey traffic signals,” the woman responded.- READ MORE