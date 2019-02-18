Knowing Exactly Nothing About The Aurora Shooting, Chelsea Clinton And Others Call For Gun Control

A gunman opened fire inside a manufacturer in Aurora, Illinois, Friday and before the news was a day old, pundits and famous personalities began calling for collective action on gun violence.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

Chelsea Clinton and others on Twitter posted statuses expressing regret and concern for the victims of the shooter, along with calls to action for Americans to “talk about gun violence prevention.”

Thoughts & prayers for Aurora. Holding all affected in my heart.

Incandescent fury for the lawmakers in Washington and various state capitals who have done nothing to prevent mass shootings. It’s never too early to talk about gun violence prevention – it’s always too late. https://t.co/EGrp8MSaQj — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 15, 2019

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for a national emergency declaration over gun violence, referencing President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration over illegal immigration earlier Thursday. Murphy said the next Democratic president should “institute universal background checks and an assault weapons ban by executive action.”

100 people die from guns every day. That’s a national emergency. If Trump gets away w this border emergency declaration, then a Dem President can declare a gun violence emergency and institute universal background checks and an assault weapons ban by executive action. So… — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 15, 2019

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, MSNBC commentator Sophia Nelson and MSNBC host Stephanie Rule echoed Murphy’s call.

A TRUE national emergency. Don’t accept it. We can end mass shootings. https://t.co/qLJbNviJQF — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) February 15, 2019

Another damn mass shooting.

When.

Will.

We.

Wake-Up.

I am a big 2nd Amendment supporter. I own guns. Am well trained in their use. BUT ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Congress DO SOMETHING on a bi-partisan basis. This is our REAL #NationalEmergency #Aurora — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) February 15, 2019

My thoughts are with the people of #Aurora as yet another community in our country deals with senseless tragedy. Gun violence is a national epidemic, and it’s taken Congress far too long to address it. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 15, 2019

Another mass shooting in another Aurora. Here’s a real national emergency: Gun violence. Actually this one has two parts: Gun violence and the Republican leaders who care more about their NRA rating than saving lives. — Jamie Tworkowski (@jamietworkowski) February 15, 2019

Another mass shooting and this time in #Aurora that’s they REAL national emergency in #USA guns, mental health and the clown sitting in the White House. — William Valdes (@WilliamValdes) February 15, 2019

