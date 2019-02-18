Just How Dangerous Is The Border? Locals Share Their Stories (VIDEO)

In a conversation with residents who live near the U.S.-Mexican border, one thing is made clear: There is a national emergency taking place at the border.

The Daily Caller News Foundation spoke exclusively with Arizona rancher Jim Chilton, who says the border isn’t safe or secure. Chilton, who has worked on his farm near the southern border for decades, says crossings on his land have increased considerably in recent years and dangerous cartels are running drug trafficking routes through his property.

Tim Foley, the founder of a border enforcement militia group, recounted the gruesome details of a when a border patrol agent was shot multiple times by a drug trafficker, once in the hand, twice on his knee and once on his back. And then another cartel member hit the agent with a huge rock as he laid on the ground.

Despite horrific instances such as these happening at the southern border, numerous Democrats and talking heads continue to claim that there is no emergency.

