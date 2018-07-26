Kimberly Guilfoyle threatens to sue liberal news outlet – here’s why

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has retained a law firm and has threatened to sue liberal media outlet Huffington Post over a story that claims that her departure from the network was involuntary.

Fox issued a statement on Friday indicating that the host — who appeared on shows like “Outnumbered” and “The Five” — had left the network.

Speculation in the entertainment media at the time was that she was leaving to work on Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, which was soon confirmed when she joined a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, as vice chairwoman.

However, a short story by Yashar Ali at the Huffington Post claimed that Guilfoyle didn’t leave on her own accord.

1. Kimberly Guilfoyle has retained the law firm of Clare Locke & sent a threatening legal notice to HuffPost and me. Saying that my story had false and defamatory claims and that if the story wasn’t retracted it would constitute evidence of “actual malice.”(The story is accurate) https://t.co/jKQ5CcFW4s — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 23, 2018

2. @LachCartwright just did a story on Clare Locke which was also retained by Glenn Thrush when Vox was working on a sexual misconduct story about him, Matt Lauer, and 60 Minutes Producer Jeff Fager. https://t.co/Uy7N5c6JHU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 23, 2018

“Three sources tell HuffPost that longtime Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle did not leave the cable news network voluntarily,” the story reads.

“Guilfoyle, who is currently in a relationship with President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., has worked at the network since 2006. She has been a legal analyst and host, including for the show ‘The Five.’” – READ MORE

Tossed out the door like a sack of potatoes.

Kimberly Guilfoyle had been employed at Fox News for 12 years when she was suddenly out at the network. Mysteries still surround her departure but she finally made a statement this morning after a long silence on social media…

Today I have a bitter-sweet announcement. I’ve decided to leave Fox News Channel and dedicate myself full time to joining America First as Vice Chairwoman, campaigning across the country and firmly standing with President Trump.

I will miss my Fox family. I thank Fox for the opportunities it has provided me. I thank all the talented producers, staff, and above all I thank the best fans out there.

How strange it must have been to leave your place of employment for the past 12 years without a goodbye on-air. Longtime host and reporter for Fox News Kimberly Guilfoyle left today without any goodbye or statement.

READ MORE:



Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1