15 Most Popular Governors Are All Republicans

According to poll results from Morning Consult, the fifteen most popular governors in the United States are all Republicans. The public relations agency tracks the monthly popularity of elected officials across the country, and it has consistently found Republicans to be more popular than their Democratic counterparts.

Republicans also hold the next five popular spots in the poll, with Govs. Gary Herbert (R-UT), Phil Bryant (R-MS), Bill Haslam (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Doug Burgum (R-ND) enjoying high popularity. – READ MORE

If there’s a “blue wave” coming in 2018, someone may have forgotten to tell Oregon’s voters. A Republican challenger has pulled even with blue state Oregon’s Democratic incumbent governor, according to a new poll.

The news comes as a surprise in a state that hasn’t seen a Republican governor since late 1980s, sparking fears of the end of Democratic Party’s total domination of the state.

The poll indicates that Republican state Rep. Knute Buehler is waging a serious challenge to Gov. Kate Brown, a vocal critic of President Trump, with both candidates getting support from 45 percent of likely voters, the Oregonian reported.