Kim Kardashian Hits Media For Not Covering Pro-Trump Stories: ‘I Didn’t Hear Much About It In The News’

On Wednesday, reality star Kim Kardashian took matters into her own hands and posted stories of three women whose sentences were commuted by President Donald Trump, since, as noted by Kardashian, she didn’t “hear much about it in the news.”

“President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women,” she wrote, starting off a series of tweets. “I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores!”

“I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with who helped to pick these women,” said Kardashian. Johnson had her sentence commuted last year by President Trump, after Kardashian, now a student of law, brought the case to the attention of the White House.

“Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana,” Kardashian explained. “She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter. Her case was highlighted in the First Step Act.” – READ MORE

