Bernie Sanders supporters pout, claim ‘coup,’ blame media for his poor Super Tuesday showing

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters are crying foul after former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victory.

The Vermont senator took the clear lead in the Democratic race after the first three primary contests. But Biden has re-emerged as the front-runner after his Super Tuesday performance — in which he won a majority of the delegates — that followed his blowout win in South Carolina.

Now that Biden is back on top, Sanders’ supporters are voicing their ardent frustrations and theories that the Democratic nomination is being stolen from Sanders.

For example, Marianne Williamson, a former 2020 Democratic candidate herself who has since become a surrogate for Sanders, claimed the Democratic Party has initiated a “coup” against Sanders.

“Jake Tapper referred to the ‘resurrection’ of Joe Biden’s campaign. This was not a resurrection; it was a coup. Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened was a coup. And we will push it back,” she said in a since-deleted tweet. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --