Kim Jong Un and S. Korean President Moon Jae-in Hold Surprise Meeting

The leaders of the two Koreas held a surprise in-person meeting Saturday amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may yet attend a summit with President Donald Trump next month.

Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the village of Panmunjom, which is located in the demilitarized zone between the two nations, Fox News reported.

“The two leaders candidly exchanged views about making the North Korea-U.S. summit a successful one and about implementing the Panmunjom Declaration,” a South Korean spokesman said in a statement, according to Reuters.

On April 27, the two leaders had met and agreed to several steps to end the animosity between the two nations, which have technically remained at war despite the 1953 armistice that stopped the fighting. – READ MORE

