Kilmeade Rips Buttigieg for Going After Fox Hosts Without Appearing on Their Shows: ‘Absolutely No Courage’ (VIDEO)

Brian Kilmeade slammed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for his criticism of Fox News opinion hosts.

Kilmeade, a host on “Fox & Friends,” responded to Buttigieg’s criticism on Monday by going after Buttigieg, claiming that the candidate shouldn’t be so quick to criticize shows he has never appeared on.

Brian Kilmeade says Pete Buttigieg showed "absolutely no courage" in attacking Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham at his Fox News town hall: "Don't hop on our channel and continue to put down the other hosts on the channel." pic.twitter.com/jrW3nmWi3d — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 20, 2019

“Don’t hop on our channel and continue to put down the other hosts on the channel, or the channel,” Kilmeade said. “If you feel that negative about it, don’t come. Because for him to go out there and take shots at our primetime lineup without going on our primetime lineup shows, to me, absolutely no courage.” – READ MORE