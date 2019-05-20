After ‘Stunning’ Conservative Win, NY Times Compares Australia to ‘American South’

This weekend, another political earthquake hit the establishment. After trailing in every poll and being left for dead by liberals in the media, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the conservatives in Australia won a shocking victory. But, just like with Brexit, Donald Trump’s win in 2016 and other examples, the New York Times on Sunday responded by sneering. In This case, the paper offered up the worst insult coming from Manhattan liberals: Parts of Australia are now like the “American south.”

In a “news analysis” by Times writer Damien Cave, the Times headline lamented that voters didn’t care for the activist climate agenda of the left-leaning Labor Party: “It Was Supposed to Be Australia’s Climate Change Election. What Happened?”

(NOTE: Australia’s conservative Party is called the Liberal Party. This can be confusing. However, it means classical free market liberalism. Not modern political liberalism.) Cave wrote: