‘They Are Killing Our Dreams!’ Illegal Aliens Hold Mock Funeral in U.S. Senate (VIDEO)

Illegal alien activists held a mock funeral in the U.S. Senate rotunda, saying that because Congress and President Trump have not given them amnesty, “they are killing our dreams.”

A group of mostly illegal aliens and open borders activists with the group “United We Dream” gathered in the Senate rotunda on Wednesday to demand an immediate passage of a full-scale, expansive amnesty plan that would potentially give legal status and a pathway to U.S. citizenship to all of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

Here we are in the Senate Rotounda. We are setting flowers for the dreams killed and for our community that has to wait even longer til they get protections. This is in you Congress. Call now

478-488-8059 pic.twitter.com/oILAQFOgYA — United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) January 24, 2018

"This for the GOP – we're letting them know we won't back down. They're going to know who we are." Call Congress

478-488-8059#DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/Uzo2GRq4YL — United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) January 24, 2018

United We Dream is partially funded by globalist billionaire George Soros.

The group of activists stood around in a circle as each illegal alien came forward saying they “deserve” and are entitled to an amnesty, each dropping an orange flower on the ground in a mock funeral-style event.– READ MORE

The White House will announce its own bill which codifies DACA into law and fulfills its stated immigration priorities next Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at Wednesday’s White House briefing.

“This framework will fulfill the four agreed-upon pillars: securing the border and closing legal loopholes; ending extended-family chain migration; cancelling the visa lottery, and providing a permanent solution on DACA,” Sander’s statement said.

The press secretary gave scant information to reporters on what the permanent fix for the Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants will entail. Options include merely shielding these illegal immigrants from deportation and allowing them have work permits, grant them temporary protected status, or offer them a pathway to citizenship. – READ MORE

While the Senate was working toward an agreement to end the government shutdown, some DACA recipients in California tried to block a Disneyland entrance in protest, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A small group of about 15 “Dreamers” and their supporters stood in the street on a crosswalk, blocking a vehicle entrance to the park.

Immigrant rights activists just outside of #Disneyland entrance on S. Harbor in OC day they are tired of unfulfilled “promises” made by Congress to pass a Dream Act. “No dream. No deal.” @latimes @LANow pic.twitter.com/9DLkm2FjR6 — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

Before long, police had moved them from the crosswalk to the sidewalk, and after less than an hour, the protest was over.

“The group is only about 20 people, who have been peaceful,” a Disneyland spokesperson said in an email Monday morning to the Times. “Disneyland is operating as normal today.” – READ MORE

