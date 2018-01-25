REPORT: U.S. Officials Turned A ‘Blind Eye’ To Afghan Army Sex Abuse During Obama Administration

A potentially explosive report from The New York Times claims that U.S. officials turned a “blind eye” to ongoing child sex abuse problems within the Afghan army and funded that nation’s military despite repeated allegations of pedophilia and even child sex trafficking.

The New York Times cites a document, released Monday, which says that the U.S. military reported more than 5,000 incidents of “gross human rights abuses” to authorities between 2010 and 2016, many involving children. But despite their repeated requests — and the dictates of American law — the U.S. continued to provide financial support to the Afghan Army.

According to the Times, the document exposed how “prevalent child sex abuse was in the Afghan military,” and outlined how often the American military “looked the other way at the widespread practice of ‘bacha bazi’ …i n which some Afghan commanders keep underage boys as sex slaves.”

The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released the report, which was compiled in 2016 after The New York Times wrote a story alleging that “bacha bazi” was “rampant” within the ranks of the Afghan military, and how the U.S. might have unwittingly rubber-stamped the horrific practice. SIGAR says it’s now investigating and taking action based on both the story and the report. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The U.S. Air Force has deployed A-10 Thunderbolt jets to Afghanistan for the first time in more than three years to provide close-air support for American and Afghan troops — the latest sign of escalating military operations and deepening U.S. military involvement by the Trump administration against the Taliban, more than 16 years after the 9/11 attacks.

“As we’ve applied increased pressure on the Taliban and their revenue sources with precision airpower, we’ve gained considerable momentum in our effort to force them to reconcile or face defeat,” said Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, head of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, in a statement to Fox News. “As U.S. advisors move closer to the front lines in support of our Afghan partners, this additional airpower will give them the decisive advantage necessary to advance with confidence.”

The newly arrived A-10s flew their first combat missions in Afghanistan less than 24 hours after arriving at Kandahar Airfield on Friday, January 19. The jets are from the 303d Expeditionary Fighter Squadron from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

In addition to the A-10s, Air Force Central Command has sent more MQ-9 Reaper drones, and HH-60G helicopters used by Air Force special operations forces for combat search and rescue. The additional jets and helicopters will report to the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing at Bagram Airfield, located an hour north of Kabul. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Pentagon is prepared to do a bit of “spring cleaning” in one of the most dangerous areas of the Middle East, and it’s not going to make extremist groups happy.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the Trump administration’s Pentagon is possibly planning to send an additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan to help secure the country.

The increase, which would take place this spring, would raise the number of U.S. troops in the country from 14,000 to 15,000.

“The possible increases have the support of the Army’s senior leadership, which has been working to determine the mix of troops required to execute a strategy centered on a new combat formation,” The Post reported.

Defense Secretary James Mattis hasn’t signed off on the increase yet, which is supposed to take effect before the fighting season starts in earnest.

According to the Post, the move is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to “deploy newly created combat advisory teams to some of the most violent, remote and heavily contested areas of Afghanistan.” – READ MORE