Armed Kidnapping, Narcotics Trafficking, Extortion: State Attorney Investigating 66 Cases of Misconduct Under Broward County Sheriff Israel

It’s always the loudest guy in the room who ends up having much to hide.

This is likely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The national spotlight will help uncover much that incapable local reporters don’t have the guts or moxie to write.

Certainly, more to come.

There are more than 66 investigations by the Broward County State Attorney’s office into Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and employees, ranging from drug trafficking to kidnapping since 2012. All the internal investigations occurred under embattled Sheriff Scott Israel’s watch, whose office is now under investigation for allegations that his deputies failed to allow first responders from treating patients at the scene of Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, and that multiple deputies failed to enter the school to defend the children during the rampage that left 17 people dead, this reporter has learned.

“Approximately 66 BSO (Broward Sheriff’s Office) deputies and other employees, including supervisory personnel were arrested for, charged with, and/or convicted of crimes that run the gamut from Armed Kidnapping, to Battery, Assault, Falsifying records, Official Misconduct, Narcotics trafficking, and other crimes involving dishonesty and violence in the years immediately proceeding 2013 when Jermaine was killed. Most of the offenses on the list occurred in the years 2012-2013,” according to court records filed by Schoen against Israel and the Broward County Sheriff deputy defendants.

“Often the cases against BSO (Broward Sheriff’s Office) employees are resolved by guilty pleas resulting in short or no period of incarceration and a chance for the criminal record to be cleared after a period of time.”

Broward County Sheriff’s office could not be reached immediately for comment.

