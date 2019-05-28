Khamenei: Iran’s Youth ‘Will Witness Demise of Israel, American Civilization’

TEL AVIV – Iranian youth will witness the demise of Israel and American civilization, Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday said in comments translated by Reuters.

“You young people should be assured that you will witness the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American civilization, and the demise of Israel,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a group of students.

His remarks, which come amid increased tension with the U.S., were consequently published on his official website.

Khamenei also blamed both President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for going against his wishes when they signed on the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. – READ MORE