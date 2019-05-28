Joe Biden’s Campaign Strategy: Don’t Do A Lot Of Campaigning

Former Vice President Joe Biden seems to have a unique approach to winning the 2020 Democratic nomination: campaign as little as possible.

According to a report in LMT Online, Biden’s campaign is now one of “limited exposure,” and, unlike his competitors for the 2020 nomination, he’ll actually take most of Memorial Day weekend off, preferring to take time out of the spotlight rather than press the flesh and march in parades — the activities typically required of anyone running for public office on a national holiday.

“With near universal name recognition and high favorability ratings among Democrats, the former vice president does not need to introduce himself to voters like nearly every other candidate. And as the leader in early polls, he can attract media attention without splashy events,” the campaign explained to LMT.

Instead of holding town hall events in Iowa gymnasiums, Biden is opting for high-dollar fundraisers, no doubt in preparation for a much larger, sustained campaign, and under the assumption that there are no close competitors for the Democratic nomination. He’s safely ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in most national polls, and beyond that, no Democratic contender is even coming close. The rest of the field is, at the moment, campaigning to be noticed by Vice President-pickers. – READ MORE