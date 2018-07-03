Kevin Spacey Investigated for Multiple New Sexual Assaults of Men in London

Kevin Spacey is now being investigated for 6 sexual assaults in London … after 3 new men have come forward with allegations against the actor.

According to the Metropolitan Police … a man came to them in April claiming he was sexually assaulted in Westminster in 1996. And we’re told 2 other men came forward in February with allegations of sexual assault — one claiming an incident occurred in Gloucester in 2013 and the other in Lambeth in 2008.

As we reported … Spacey became the subject of a Scotland Yard investigation in January when an alleged victim went to police claiming he was sexually assaulted in Westminster in 2005. Cops in London were already investigating 2 similar complaints before that.

We’re told, just like the Scotland Yard cases, officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are involved in the 3 news cases.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1