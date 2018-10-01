Kevin McCarthy says Brett Kavanaugh accusations ‘drastically’ helped GOP candidates

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are making it more likely for Republican candidates to win in November.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said he believes that the allegations, the focus of Thursday testimony from Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford, are making Republicans more likely to get involved and vote.

“Prior to the Kavanaugh hearing, the intensity level was really on the Democratic side,” McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

McCarthy said he’s seen an increase in Republican engagement on many fronts since the Kavanaugh allegations were made public.

"I think it's changed drastically. We look at just the absentee ballots, those who are requesting ballots prior, that's increased over the last week. We look at volunteerism coming into the campaign. We look at things that are happening online," he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

"We're going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again," Graham said.

"The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I'm going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust?" he continued. "Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?"