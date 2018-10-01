House may have to investigate Kavanaugh even if confirmed, top Judiciary Committee Democrat says

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said the House would continue to investigate a Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh if members feel the Senate hasn’t done a thorough job.

“If he is on the Supreme Court and the Senate hasn’t investigated, then the House will have to,” Mr. Nadler said on ABC’s “This Week.” “We would have to investigate any credible allegation, certainly of perjury and other things that haven’t been properly looked into before.”

Mr. Nadler, who is in line to become chairman of the committee if Democrats win the House, says he hopes the FBI has “free hand” over the next week to further investigate allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Judge Kavanaugh.

"If they don't, that's a real problem. It would call into validity the entire Senate process," he said. "I would hope that Sen. Flake and others would make clear that their votes will not be for the nominee unless there is a free hand for proper investigation of these very serious allegations of sexual assaults."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

"We're going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again," Graham said.

"The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I'm going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust?" he continued. "Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?"