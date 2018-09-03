Kerry: Trump ‘Just Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About, He Makes Things Up’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump didn’t “know what he’s talking about.”

BRENNAN: He said ‘John Kerry never walked away from a table except to be in a bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg that’s it.’

KERRY: I did walk away. We almost walked away on two or three other occasions where we thought it was necessary. Really unfortunately, I say this sadly, you know, more often than not he really just doesn't know what he's talking about. He makes things up. And he's making that up as he has other things.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has refused to rule out a run for the White House in 2020, saying that talk at this time is a “total distraction” and urging Democrats to focus on the looming midterm races instead.

“Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time,” Kerry said in an interview with CBS News‘ “Face the Nation.” The interview is set to air Sunday.

“What we need to do is focus on 2018. We need to win back the confidence of the country to move in a better direction, and to do it in sensible ways,” he said.

Kerry ran unsuccessfully for the presidency against President George W. Bush in 2004. He went on to serve as the nation's highest diplomat under President Barack Obama, where he spearheaded some of Obama's key foreign policy goals — including the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate change agreement.