Kentucky millennials threw a ‘coronavirus party’ to flout social distancing. Now, one of them has COVID-19.

A group of young adults in Kentucky recently threw a “coronavirus party” in open disregard of social distancing guidelines, and now one of them has contracted the COVID-19 disease, the state’s governor reported.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the young adult, who attended the party along with several other people in their 20s, was one of 39 new cases reported in the state during a news conference Tuesday.

“This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad,” Beshear said. “Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.

“We are battling for the health and the lives of our parents and our grandparents,” he continued. “Don’t be callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that will hurt other people. We ought to be much better than that. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --