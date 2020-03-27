Dr. Fauci: Private Sector Saved Us On Testing, Govt ‘System’ Can’t Handle It

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, explained Thursday during a open discussion with NBA player Steph Curry that the government “system” caused the delay in coronavirus testing, praising the private sector for stepping up and taking over.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was unable to keep up with the pace for the amount of tests necessary for effective COVID-19 testing, Dr. Fauci explained, suggesting the government simply cannot be expected to outperform the private sector in this regard.

“We have hundreds of thousands of tests that are out there now, mostly because we got the private sector involved, of the companies who know how to make it well, make large amounts,” the doctor told Curry, explaining the initial lag in testing.

Later in the stream, Curry again pressed Dr. Fauci on what exactly was holding up the COVID-19 testing. “What are the things inhibiting those being accessible to the masses?” he asked.

“Well, there should be nothing now that’s inhibiting it,” Fauci responded. “But originally, the system, the way it was set up, Steph, was not geared to this kind of massive capability of instantaneously, safely getting a test, getting it done in a really good period of time – not days and days, but hours.” – READ MORE

