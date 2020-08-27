Kenosha: Illinois Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse Charged with Murder for Fatal Shooting

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two people during the Tuesday night riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Insider.com reports that Rittenhouse is from Antioch, Illinois, and was allegedly armed with an AR-15 Tuesday night. He allegedly “crossed state lines to stand guard outside businesses during unrest stemming from the… police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people Tuesday night, two of whom succumbed to their wounds. The incident was captured on amateur cell phone footage and quickly went viral.

Although there were numerous armed civilians, an eyewitness described Rittenhouse as “more erratic and ‘on edge’ than the others.”

A Getty Images photographer appears to have captured a photo Rittenhouse earlier in the day, though he is not identified in its caption. – READ MORE

