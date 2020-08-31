Kenosha Court Docs Suggest Shooting Was Self-Defense; New Video Shows Another Gun Shot First

A criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County against Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday appears to suggest that he acted in self-defense when he allegedly shot three people this week during a riot. This comes as The New York Times released a video analysis of the shooting that shows that an unidentified person fired a handgun off into the air moments before the first person was shot that night.

Rittenhouse was charged with six criminal counts including felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety (2), first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

In the probable cause portion of the criminal complaint, Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill outlined what investigators believe happened based on numerous videos that were reviewed and a witness account from Daily Caller reporter Richard McGinnis. – READ MORE

