Pro-Trump Dem Vernon Jones calls for congressional investigations after being hounded by ‘mob’ in DC

Vernon Jones, the Georgia Democratic representative who spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday on behalf of President Trump, is calling on Democrats in Congress to open hearings on the unrest that’s been gripping American cities.

Jones spoke with Fox News on Friday, following his experience being surrounded by an angry crowd as he left the White House after President Trump’s RNC speech Thursday night. The crowd, which was held at bay by a handful of police officers shouting “move back” and forming a protective barrier around Jones, hurled insults including ugly racial slurs.

“Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the entire DNC and Congress and all the state heads and chairs of Democratic parties, they need to come out and denounce this hatred, this vitriol, condemn Black Lives Matter and then Antifa,” Jones, who is Black, told Fox News. “Congress should hold hearings … and hear testimonies from those of us who are being attacked. It should also do a thorough investigation to see who’s funding … these professional domestic terrorists, and they should be held accountable.”

Jones did not provide evidence that the people who hounded him and those who are looting and vandalizing cities across the U.S. are being paid by a third party, but his allegation is similar to one made by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Friday morning on “Fox & Friends.” Paul was also escorted on his way out of the White House Thursday night, with police standing between him and crowds attempting to get at him and his wife, all while shouting for Paul, one of the top proponents of criminal justice reform in Congress, to support criminal justice reform.

“I believe there are going to be people who are involved with the attack on us that actually were paid to come here, are not from Washington, D.C., and are sort of paid to be anarchists,” Paul said. “This is disturbing because really, if you’re inciting a riot that’s a crime, but if you’re paying someone to incite a riot that person needs to go to jail as well.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --