Ken Starr says ‘I trust Brett Kavanaugh’ over allegations that are ‘so wildly out of character’

Former independent counsel Ken Starr said on Monday that he trusts Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after sexual misconduct allegations from the 1980s surfaced.

“I don’t know how to say anything about Brett Kavanaugh other than I love this person,” Starr told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on “Rising.”

“I’ve known him since 1994. I’ve worked alongside him — this is so wildly out of character and I love that so many young women who had gone to high school with Brett came forward and attested to his character so I trust Brett Kavanaugh and he has emphatically denied the charges,” he continued.



Starr’s comments come after California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford went public with her accusation against Kavanaugh in an interview with The Washington Post on Sunday. – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”– READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for bringing forward a 36-year-old accusation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on the Senate floor Monday.

.@Senatemajldr: "But now, now, at the 11th hour, with committee votes on schedule, after Democrats have spent weeks and weeks searching for any possible reason that the nomination should be delayed, now, now they choose to reveal this allegation."#Kavanaugh #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/p9V3OVOSjO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2018

“But now, now, at the 11th hour, with committee votes on schedule, after Democrats have spent weeks and weeks searching for any possible reason that the nomination should be delayed, now, now they choose to reveal this allegation,” McConnell said. “Now, an accusation of 36-year-old misconduct, dating back to high school, has been brought forward at the last minute, in an irregular manner.”

McConnell’s comments come as he has continued to defend Kavanaugh, but has not publicly commented on the sexual misconduct allegations that came to lightThursday. – READ MORE