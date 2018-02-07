Kelly: Democrats Respond Only to Pressure, not to Generosity

Democrats will only negotiate about immigration if they face continued pressure, White House chief of staff John Kelly admitted Tuesday.

“What makes them act is pressure,” Kelly told reporters in Congress.

Kelly’s promise of pressure is built on his disappointment that Democrats have spurned the President’s four-part office to amnesty at least 1.8 million illegals in exchange for three popular immigration reforms. Kelly said:

The president, shockingly, gave [amnesty to] 1.8 million, and then probably the biggest shock was in the [offer of a] path to citizenship. That is beyond what anyone could have imagined, whether you are on the right or the left. Then on top of that, kind of the third tier of that [framework offer], is that anyone, any of the family members based on the chain, the so-called chain or family unification, that anyone in the chain or in the pipeline, four million roughly, will be allowed to continued through the pipeline …

I can’t imagine men and women of good will, who be

gged this President to solve the problem of DACA, and as generous as the four pillars have been, I can’t imagine they would vote against it [in a Senate debate]. I mean this is more than they could have imagined. – READ MORE

White House chief of staff John Kelly said Tuesday that President Trump is not expected to extend the March 5 date by which he wants Congress to pass legislation to protect hundreds of thousands of people that sought protection under former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“I doubt very much” Trump would extend that date, Kelly told reporters, according to the Washington Post.

Kelly also told reporters at the Capitol that he was unsure “if this president has the authority to extend” the date because the program was not based in law and was created on illegal grounds under the Obama administration. – READ MORE

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Tuesday that many people eligible who were eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have chosen not to sign up because they are “too lazy to get off their ass.”

Kelly made the remark on Capitol Hill days ahead of Congress’ first government funding deadline since last month’s partial government shutdown, which centered on extending the program.

President Trump said he will support making the program permanent only if lawmakers agree to border wall funding and restrictions on legal immigration.

Kelly, speaking to reporters, addressed why Trump would support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people, rather than the smaller subset currently protected by DACA.

“There are 690,000 official DACA registrants and the president sent over what amounts to be two-and-a-half times that number, to 1.8 million,” Kelly said, reported Erica Werner of the Washington Post. “The difference between 690 [thousand] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.” – READ MORE