Harvard University Bans Single-Gender Clubs — Unless They’re Women-Only

Last year, Harvard University took the unprecedented step of banning on- and off-campus single-gender organizations. The ban targeted sororities and fraternities, but also “unrecognized single-gender social organizations” called “Finals Clubs” that served as gathering places for the school’s legacy students.

In early February, after several rounds of appeals, the school finalized the ban — but, because of a campus-wide outcry from feminists, only leaders and members of “male-focused” single-gender clubs will face repercussions from Harvard’s administration.

According to Harvard, the single-gender clubs “propagated exclusionary values” and maintained “forms of privilege” that the school found distasteful and outdated. Those who remain in such clubs, reports Reason Magazine, risk being barred “from leadership positions, athletic teams, and scholarships.”

In December, Harvard finalized the policy, but women at Harvard immediately protested because the single-sex ban was supposed to come down only on those organizations that represented “privilege” — and there’s no way an eternally oppressed, female-only organization at an Ivy League school, made up entirely of the gender-underprivileged, could ever be a place of exclusivity, elitism, and classism. – READ MORE

Rachel Weisz, the Academy Award-winning actress and wife of Daniel Craig, is skeptical about the recent outcry over sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Speaking with the Evening Standard this week, Weisz told her interviewer that Harvey Weinstein’s downfall had less to do with morality and much more to do with “economics.”

“My friend Sophie Dix has been talking about this since the 1990s. She would tell anyone who would listen her story, for the last 20 years. And no one seemed to care,” she said.

Sophie Dix accused Weinstein of sexual assault when she was 22 years old. She called the incident “the single most damaging thing that’s happened in my life,” yet nobody seemed to care about her story. Dix is 48 years old and, after over 20 years of being “met with a wall of silence,” is only now receiving recognition.

“I think his power was on the wane…It’s about economics — they weren’t turning over the big bucks any more. That’s not an optimistic thing to say, but this is all about power and money,” Weisz continued. – READ MORE

Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”, “Ocean’s 11”) fears that a #MeToo backlash could hit, resulting in men hiring fewer women.

Sitting down with the Daily Beast, Soderbergh discussed his past relationship with Harvey Weinstein, which goes all the way back to 1989 when Weinstein’s company Miramax purchased Soderbergh’s independent film “Sex, Lies and Videotape.” Soderbergh says he knew of Weinstein’s professional misconduct as a bully, but had little interaction beyond that, considering that Miramax only purchased his already-completed films.

It’ll be interesting to see where the new equilibrium ends up, and whether or not this will expand beyond gender-driven harassment into a more general discussion about people who are assholes. Because there are plenty around. After this takes a shape that seems like it’s going to settle in, I’d love to see a discussion just about abusive behavior in general that has nothing to do with sexual harassment, but just bad behavior.

My experience with Miramax in those early days was that they bought two films of mine when they were finished. So obviously I knew Harvey and knew of his professional personality, which was volatile. Anthony Minghella described him to me once by saying, “He’s like a bull. If he’s running alongside you, it can be very exhilarating. When he’s running at you, it can be terrifying.” That was, I thought, a pretty good description. – READ MORE