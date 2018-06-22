#KeepFamiliesTogether: Porn Star Stormy Daniels Heading to Border

Porn Star Stormy Daniels Announced Thursday Afternoon On Twitter That She Will Be Heading To The Border To Help Her Lawyer, Michael Avenatti, In His New Effort To Help Migrant Children Whose Parents Were Arrested After They Crossed The U.s. Border Illegally.

Daniels, who has been on a publicity tour of strip clubs in the Midwest, tweeted that she had been too busy to help sooner, but would be leaving for the border next week:

I am headed down in a week. Don't worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources. https://t.co/kT64pWZ4QN — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 21, 2018

Daniels has been fêted by the left ever since she emerged as an opponent to President Donald Trump, accusing him of having an adulterous one-night-stand with her in 2006 while his wife, Melania, was pregnant. Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement in return for $130,000, but is seeking to have the agreement voided by the courts.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1