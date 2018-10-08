Kavanaugh supporters drink beer to celebrate his confirmation

The “Beers for Brett” hashtag appears to be a reference to Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, during which he repeatedly stated his fondness for beer.

“Yes, we drank beer,” Kavanaugh said during his testimony. “My friends and I, the boys and girls. Yes, we drank beer. I liked beer. I still like beer. We drank beer.” – READ MORE

Conservative Groups Hailed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To The Supreme Court As A “victory” For American Liberty And Called It A “major Step” In Restoring Constitutional Rights In The U.s.

Conservative think tanks, advocacy groups, and legal organizations dedicated to defending religious liberty weighed in on Kavanaugh’s Saturday afternoon confirmation, which was one of the “defining” issues for many voters in the 2016 election.

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins announced Saturday.

“Today is a victory for liberty in America. I am overjoyed that the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, a good man and good jurist. Justice Kavanaugh will serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for years to come,” Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James said in a Saturday statement. – READ MORE