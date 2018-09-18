Kavanaugh accuser may testify ‘under oath,’ Conway says, as lawyer opens door

The White House said Monday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is leaning toward inviting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser to testify before the panel, as the woman’s attorney said she would be willing to appear.

Christine Ford, a California-based professor, revealed her identity in a Washington Post report on Sunday, following her letter obtained by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., alleging sexual assault. She said that Kavanaugh, 36 years ago while in high school, pinned her down, tried to remove her bathing suit and put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, and the White House has stood by that denial.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh, 53, said in a statement last week.

But White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that both Ford and Kavanaugh should be heard on the accusations.

Meanwhile, Ford’s attorney Debra Katz said on NBC’s “Today” that her client would be willing to appear before the committee.

“She is willing to take whatever it takes to get her story forth,” Katz said, answering “yes” to whether Ford will agree to testify under oath. – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”– READ MORE