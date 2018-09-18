WATCH: Nike Calls Police On Man Waving Pro-Police Flag, Report Says

A manager at a Nike store in Arkansas reportedly called the police on a man who was sitting in the bed of his truck waving a pro-police flag in the parking lot outside the store.

“Now, what better place to wave the flag than right here in front of the Nike store,” Jimmie Cavin said in a video that he posted to Facebook, according to FOX 16.

Cavin said that his priority was to show support for “law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics.”- READ MORE

Even with all of the controversy surrounding its new ad campaign featuring former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Nike’s stock price hit its all-time high late this week.

And none other than LeBron James, pro basketball superstar, was quick to celebrate the news.

And to do a little gloating while he was at it, too.

The athletic company had been the subject of calls for boycotts after it announced that Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and the original anthem kneeler, would be the face of the company’s new ad campaign. – READ MORE