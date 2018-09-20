Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford demands ‘full investigation’ by FBI before testifying, in letter from her lawyers

Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor claiming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago, late Tuesday demanded a “full investigation” by the FBI before she attends any congressional hearing or “interrogation” into her accusations.

In response, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who said Ford is still invited to speak to the committee, countered that “nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.”

Lisa Banks, one of Ford’s lawyers, told CNN that her client “will talk to the committee,” but she is not prepared for the hearing on Monday.

She said her client has been faced with threats and she has been figuring out how to protect her family.

“There should be no rush to a hearing,” Banks said.

Other top Republicans, including Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who had said they wanted to hear from Ford before voting on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, have indicated they would move forward with a vote if Ford chose not to testify. – READ MORE